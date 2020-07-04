Ten fireworks displays will take place in unison across Colorado Springs and El Paso County tonight.
Combined with a Colorado Springs Philharmonic broadcast on several radio stations, the displays will take the place of the Memorial Park fireworks show in the Springs and allow area residents to enjoy the sights and sounds of July Fourth safely from their homes.
The radio broadcast begins at 9 p.m. Tune in to any of these stations to listen:
-Sunny 106.3 FM
-Y96.9 FM
-KCME 88.7 FM
-AM 740 KVOR
-92.9 Peak FM
-iHeartRadio App
Fireworks start at 9:20 p.m. The following locations will be hosting fireworks (weather permitting). Note: On-site access to these sites will be restricted. View the map here.
-Banning Lewis Ranch
-Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch
-James Irwin Charter Schools
-Patty Jewett Golf Course
-The Club at Flying Horse
-Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field
-The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort
-Fort Carson
-The Broadmoor
-Garden of the Gods Resort
You can also livestream the fireworks at KKTV.com.
Read more: 4th of July in Colorado Springs: Here's what to know about this weekend's celebrations