As the Pikes Peak region is expected to see extreme cold weather this week, it's not a bad idea to take steps to keep yourself and your home warm, safe and operating.

The Colorado Springs area is forecast to see temps in the teens with possible snow falling over the next couple days, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. It doesn't look like the weather is expected to let up until Thursday morning, with possible sunshine and slightly warmer temps returning.

So, here are some tips by Colorado Springs Utilities that could also save you money on your next bill:

-- Lower your water heater setting a few degrees and keep showers under 5 minutes.

-- Protect against freezing pipes by wrapping them in foam. Leave cabinets open and let faucets drip.

-- Report and track outages at CSU.org.

“It’s really important to prepare ahead of time," Danielle Nieves of Colorado Springs Utilities told Gazette news partner KKTV. Make sure your home is safe. Make sure it can withstand some cold temperatures and to be efficient and really manage your use, because the less energy that you use, the less that you will see on your bill."

Other tips by Colorado Springs Utilities include:

Lower the thermostat: If you usually have your thermostat set higher during mild to warm days, it’s a good idea to save energy by lowering it during a cold snap. Heating systems work overtime because of extreme cold, by dropping the thermostat a few degrees it will help your system maintain a comfortable indoor temperature. You might have to wear a sweater to offset the change.

Seal the draft: Use the warmer days before the cold weather to caulk or weatherstrip doors and windows. Don’t let money escape through leaky gaps around your home. Air sealing a home helps all year by keeping warm air inside during the winter, and hot air outside during the summer.

Check air filters: Dirty or clogged air filters add stress to a heating system. With low temperatures a furnace is already working around the clock, help it breath by swapping out the air filter. These filters should be routinely replaced every 1-3 months.

Use the sun: If the sun is peeking out of the clouds, open curtains and blinds to take advantage of natural heat from windows facing south.

Avoid frozen pipes: If you’re concerned about frozen pipes, open cabinet doors with access to plumbing-especially if they are against an exterior wall. The air that heats your home will help keep those pipes warm. You can also purchase affordable pipe insulation from a local hardware store that easily fits around the water lines for added protection.

Letting a faucet drip can also protect exposed pipes. To avoid waste, catch the dripping water in a bucket and save it for another purpose.