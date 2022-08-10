The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a donation fund for the family of Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in a shooting Sunday in Widefield.

Donations can be made through Chase Bank under the "Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund" with "Andrew Peery" on the memo line.

This is the only officially sanctioned fundraiser for the family, the sheriff's office said.

Peery was killed in a shootout Sunday after responding to calls of a shooting in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive in Security-Widefield. Two others, an unidentified female and the alleged shooter, John Paz, were found dead.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will host a flag-raising ceremony Friday in front of its offices at 27 E. Vermijo Ave. in honor of Peery, the agency announced Tuesday.

The flag later will be draped over Peery's coffin at his funeral service, the sheriff's office said in a tweet. Vermijo between South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon Street will be blocked from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday as a result.