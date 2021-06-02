With Wednesday's announcement by Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is now running two programs to financially incentivize Coloradans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The first was announced last week: Five Coloradans will win $1 million each between June 4 and July 7. That program is open only to those older than 17. Anyone who has been vaccinated, including before the program was announced, is automatically entered to win. Winners will be publicly announced June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25 and July 7.
The second was announced Wednesday: Twenty-five younger residents, who aren't eligible for the $1 million prizes, will be selected to each win $50,000 scholarships in June and early July. The program is open to Coloradans between the ages of 12 and 17, and anyone in that age group who's been vaccinated is automatically entered. Five winners will be contacted on five successive Monday beginning June 7, and the winners will be publicly announced the following Friday.