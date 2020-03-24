How to donate new, sealed personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, sterile gloves, disposable gowns, goggles and face shields:
UChealth accepts items at a donation shed on the south side of the Memorial Administrative Cente, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
The office of emergency management is accepting smaller donations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 3755 Mark Dabling Blvd. To donate in bulk contact Bart Evans at 719-575-8418 or bartevans@elpasoco.com. In addition to protective equipment, the office is also in need of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Centura Health will accept donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at a drop box outside Penrose Hospital at 2222 N. Nevada Avenue. On Wednesday, Centura will start accepting boxed masks, gloves in sealed packaging, packed gowns or rain ponchos with sleeves and face shields labeled as surgical, isolation, dental or medical procedure.