Key medical glove factories cutting staff 50% amid virus

Volunteers Keshia Link, left, and Dan Peterson unload boxes of donated gloves and alcohol wipes from a car at a drive-up donation site for medical supplies at the University of Washington to help fight the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Seattle.

 Elaine Thompson

How to donate new, sealed personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, sterile gloves, disposable gowns, goggles and face shields:

UChealth accepts items at a donation shed on the south side of the Memorial Administrative Cente, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

The office of emergency management is accepting smaller donations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 3755 Mark Dabling Blvd. To donate in bulk contact Bart Evans at 719-575-8418 or bartevans@elpasoco.com. In addition to protective equipment, the office is also in need of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Centura Health will accept donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at a drop box outside Penrose Hospital at 2222 N. Nevada Avenue. On Wednesday, Centura will start accepting boxed masks, gloves in sealed packaging, packed gowns or rain ponchos with sleeves and face shields labeled as surgical, isolation, dental or medical procedure.

