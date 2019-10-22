Much of Colorado, including portions of El Paso and Teller counties, is under a winter storm watch, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Heavy snow is expected from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible in the mountains and 4 to 8 inches are possible in lower elevations.

Colorado Springs will likely also be impacted, with the forecast showing rain showers before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a mix of rain and snow between 7 and 9 p.m., and snow after 9 p.m. Accumulations of between 3 and 5 inches are possible.

Teller County, Pikes Peak, the Rampart Range and Monument Hill are expected to get heavier snowfall. The Beulah and Rye areas southwest of Pueblo could get as much as 12 inches.

Moderate to heavy snow possible across portions of south central and southeast Colorado Wednesday night and Thursday pic.twitter.com/A0ai44FkCC — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 22, 2019

The National Weather Service warns that travel could be difficult, particularly the Thursday morning commute.

"Expect rapidly deteriorating conditions early Wednesday evening with slick and snowy roads overnight through the Thursday morning commute," the National Weather Service said.