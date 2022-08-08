A plunge in the number of students participating in standardized tests during COVID-19 is complicating the state’s ability to gauge how well its schools are doing on student achievement.
A long-term review of student test scores in Colorado shows a small but steady rise over the last six years until the pandemic hit, when scores of standardized tests took a nosedive as participation in the tests — which is optional for students — took a beating.
Assessment scores from the 2020-2021 academic year show student performance fell, more significantly in math than literacy. Just 27.4% of students who tested that year met or exceeded expectations in math, when 32.7% met that benchmark the year before the pandemic hit. Performance in literacy also declined, with 43% of students meeting or exceeding expectations in the 2020-2021 academic year, down from 44.5% the year before.
How is your district doing in the state?
The Gazette has created an online tool that will allow you to look up test scores for all school districts in the state to see how your district has fared in the last decade, and how it stacks up to other school districts. Click here: School District Performance Lookup