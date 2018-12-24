How did the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, start tracking Santa Claus?
The tradition started back in 1955 when a Sears Christmas advertisement ran the wrong number in the Colorado Springs Gazette. The number was a direct line to the Continental Air Defense Command, a precursor to NORAD.
A few lucky Air Force officers ended up fielding calls from curious children, wondering where Santa was. In recent years on Christmas Eve, 1,500 volunteers staffed phones and computers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. Over the course of 24 hours, they'd answer more than 150,000 phone calls to the hotline - 1-877-446-6723.
Click here to track Santa's deliveries on Christmas Eve. You can also email noradsanta.org to visit with a live NORAD Santa tracker.
The services provided by these good Samaritans is extensive.
"We gather them up early, they start at 4 a.m. on the 24th," said Canadian Navy Lt. Marco Chouinard, a NORAD Santa-tracking spokesman, in 2017. "After a quick briefing, they work in two-hour blocks."
Those two hours are packed full of festive frenzy.
In addition to answering 40 phone calls an hour, volunteers manage multimedia accounts and the Santa tracker website - noradsanta.org.
The Twitter account @NORADSanta has more than 190,000 followers in 2018.
"The numbers keep on growing," said Chouinard. "Last year was a new record."