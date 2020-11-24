Public health experts have warned for weeks that gathering for Thanksgiving could be risky, and now an online tool shows even relatively small gatherings could carry significant risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Colorado counties.
The county-by-county nationwide map produced by the Georgia Institute of Technology shows the risk a resident could be exposed to if one person has the virus at a Thanksgiving gathering of 15 people in El Paso County is 47%.
In Pueblo County, the risk at a gathering of 15 people is 71% and in Fremont County it's 72%. Denver metro counties have risk levels from 34% in Broomfield to 56% in Adams County for gatherings of the same size, the map shows. The risk goes up as more people gather together.
A spike from Thanksgiving gatherings could be like a tsunami for Colorado hospital workers already stressed from a rising number of COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Kolene Bailey, a pulmonologist and critical care doctor who works at St. Anthony, Porter and Parker hospitals.
"You know that the tsunami is coming and you don’t know how big it’s going to be," she said.
The prospect of a wave of new infections has health care workers "increasingly worried," she said.
As of Tuesday, Southwest Colorado and San Luis Valley hospitals were reporting they had no ICU capacity, according to the state health department. Along the Front Range, 14 ICU beds remained in Colorado Springs and 25 in Denver, Gov. Jared Polis announced.
Colorado Hospital Association spokeswoman Julie Lonberg described a possible spike following Thanksgiving as "a huge problem for Colorado hospitals" that are strained. She called on residents to gather only with members of their household to help limit the spike
"A canceled Thanksgiving is better than a Christmas or a Hanukkah in the ICU," Lonberg said.
Polis also called on residents not to gather with people outside their household. About 1 in every 41 Coloradans are contagious with the coronavirus, but many are not experiencing symptoms. At a holiday dinner, the virus could be passed to several people, he said.
"Ask yourself if you can live with the consequences" of attending a holiday gathering, he said.
Bailey encouraged residents to gather through video conferencing or drop off food to loved ones rather than gathering in person. Avoiding gatherings will help flatten the exponential rise of the virus.
"Everyone needs to understand how critical this is," she said.
The map showing COVID-19 exposure risk by county can be found at covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu.
The Gazette's Erin Prater contributed to this report.