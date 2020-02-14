Multiple houses and vehicles in a west Colorado Springs neighborhood were blasted with bullets Friday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs police.
An exchange of gunfire erupted in the 1100 block of Caldera Drive about 3 p.m. One neighborhood resident reported hearing between 10 and 20 shots.
Another resident told police that someone came to his door and attempted to rob him, police said. Multiple people began shooting and the resident returned fire, police said. The reported robbers drove away and the resident chased them in his car, then later returned to the scene after officers arrived.
Police didn't say how many shooters are involved or what the motivation of the robbery was. No one was reported injured and no arrests have been made, police said.