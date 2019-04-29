Luis Toro, an ethics watchdog for the now-defunct Colorado Ethics Watch, was nominated by House Speaker KC Becker to the state Independent Ethics Commission last week, but Becker withdrew that nomination Monday, citing Republican opposition.
Toro, an attorney for the city of Boulder, joined Colorado Ethics Watch in 2008, two years after it was founded, and became its executive director in 2010. The group ceased operations in December 2017.
But Ethics Watch sued the state Ethics Commission repeatedly over the panel’s alleged failure to adhere to state open records and open meetings laws, and also whether the commission’s decisions on frivolous complaints can be appealed. (They can’t, according to the state Supreme Court.)
Toro’s appointment had been awaiting House approval. He was to replace lawyer April Jones, whose term expires June 30.
Toro had said he was “pleasantly surprised, honored and flattered” to be nominated.
But Becker said his appointment requires a two-thirds vote, and Republican leaders told her no Republican would support him.
After learning that his nomination had been pulled, Toro posted on his Facebook page, “I’m honored that she nominated me, and I hope they can find someone to fill the seat between now and sine die on Friday!
“I’ll probably still be available in 2021 when Jared S Polis gets to fill a seat on the [commission], and he doesn’t need to get his pick confirmed.”
Toro had said he would advocate for better funding for the commission and for live-streaming its meetings.
The commission’s meetings are open, but they’re not live-streamed.
Toro said he originally thought the commission was intended to look at ethics issues for local elected officials; instead, much of its work has focused on state officials, such as recent complaints against former Secretary of State Wayne Williams and former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Ethics Watch filed a complaint in 2012, accusing then-Secretary of State Scott Gessler of using taxpayer funds to pay for partisan activities.
Gessler was found in violation of Amendment 41 and fined $1,514.88. But taxpayers spent more than $515,000 to defend the commission from Gessler’s lawsuit, which went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.