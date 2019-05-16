Police are searching for an arsonist who set fire to an acquaintance's home south of downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday night.
The arsonist arrived at the house in the 900 block of South Cascade Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. looking for an item that the person living there claimed to not have. The culprit then set an object on fire at the back door and threatened to burn down the house, police said.
Before the flames spread, the arsonist ran from the property and has not been found.
The fire mildly damaged the home, police said.