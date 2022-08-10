Emergency crews respond

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 5000 block of Neil Ranch Road. No injuries reported

 Gazette file photo

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire in the 5000 block of Neil Ranch Road early Wednesday morning, the department said. 

Engine 16 arrived and reported fire was showing from the front of the house.

The fire department learned the house is unoccupied and under construction. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were noted. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

