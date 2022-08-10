The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire in the 5000 block of Neil Ranch Road early Wednesday morning, the department said.
No injuries reported either civilian or firefighter. House reported under construction and unoccupied. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/TMbWAN7N5w— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 10, 2022
Engine 16 arrived and reported fire was showing from the front of the house.
The fire department learned the house is unoccupied and under construction. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were noted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.