Firefighters are responding to a detached-garage fire in central Colorado Springs near Fillmore Street and Interstate 25, the Fire Department tweeted.
The fire started from a camper trailer which then ignited another vehicle, some ammo, six propane tanks, and the garage, firefighters say.
A plume of black smoke could be seen rising high above the home in the 2600 block of Main Street.
The Gazette will update this story as it develops.
UPDATE- 2626 Main St fire- This is footage before firefighters arrived. The popping you hear is ammunition. Fire is contained to 2 vehicles and the detached garage. Mechanical work was being done on the vehicle prior to the fire pic.twitter.com/r4SEDzcm1v— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 17, 2020
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at MAIN ST/W TYLER ST. Engine 6 reporting heavy fire from the front of the home. Watch for crews responding into the area— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 17, 2020