House Fire in Colorado Springs

House fire in Colorado Springs Friday. Photo courtesy: KKTV

Firefighters are responding to a detached-garage fire in central Colorado Springs near Fillmore Street and Interstate 25, the Fire Department tweeted.

The fire started from a camper trailer which then ignited another vehicle, some ammo, six propane tanks, and the garage, firefighters say.

A plume of black smoke could be seen rising high above the home in the 2600 block of Main Street.

The Gazette will update this story as it develops.

