Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a house fire at 2035 Tinsel Place near the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs Monday morning, the agency tweeted.
Fire is under control. CSFD crews are checking for hot spots and any further extension. No reported injuries to any of the occupants or civilians. pic.twitter.com/jA7rrQP4iU— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 2, 2022
Firefighters responded to the blaze around 4 a.m. and put out the smoke and flames, the agency tweeted.
No injuries were reported and crews checked for hot spots after putting out the fire, the agency tweeted.