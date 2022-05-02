Capture34.JPG

A house fire ignited at 2035 Tinsel Place Monday, May 2.

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a house fire at 2035 Tinsel Place near the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs Monday morning, the agency tweeted.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 4 a.m. and put out the smoke and flames, the agency tweeted.

No injuries were reported and crews checked for hot spots after putting out the fire, the agency tweeted.

Two fires at Fort Carson merge into one, 1300 acres burned, now 75% contained
Colorado Springs Utilities water-wise rules begin May 1

Tags

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments