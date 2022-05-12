A dog and a cat were killed in a house fire Thursday morning near the Colorado Springs Airport that also displaced two people, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
"Heavy flames" were reported coming a side of the home just after 9:30 a.m. by the Colorado Springs Fire Department at 9134 Chieftan Drive near Bradley Road and South Marksheffel Boulevard, southeast of the city.
Just before 10:15 a.m., the Fire Department reported that the blaze was extinguished, adding that crews were working on putting out hot spots. "Firefighters will remain on scene for overhaul," the department said in a tweet.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
KKTV reported that more 30 firefighters responded after they initially thought a field behind the home was also on fire.