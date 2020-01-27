At least one dog died in a house fire near Divide early Monday according to KKTV.
Neighbors were evacuated as the blaze blackened trees and brush near the home and firefighters spent two hours extinguishing the flames, authorities.
The homeowner suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to recover, according to KKTV.
The sheriff's office did not have the exact number of pets killed or information on whether any pets survived, but “at least one” dog died.
It's unclear if the fire started in the home or started as a grass fire, according to KKTV.
The cause of the fire hasn't been released.