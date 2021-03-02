Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the Broadmoor area Tuesday morning, firefighters said.
Firefighters arrived in the 812 Skyway Boulevard around 9:20 a.m. and put out a fire in the front room of the home, the fire department said on Twitter.
Firefighters managed to rescue a cat from the home but another cat died as a result of the fire, the fire department said on Twitter.
No residents or firefighters were injured and no was home at the time of the fire, the department's spokesman Mike Smaldino said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Smaldino added.