A fire gutted a house in Fountain early Tuesday morning, leaving a family of six without a home, police said.

The fire erupted on Daffodil Street around 3:30 a.m. and had spread to the cars in the family's driveway when the Fountain Fire Department arrived, Capt. Rick Daniels told KKTV.

Firefighters rushed to extinguish the blaze, which was primarily burning near the front of the house, Daniels told KKTV.

The entire family managed to escape without injuries, including an infant, KKTV said.

The fire threatened to melt the sides of other homes, according to KKTV, but firefighters managed to get the blaze under-control without other damage by 5:45 a.m.

The family will be relocated temporarily by the Red Cross, KKTV reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

