Crews had their hands full with a fire in a south Colorado Springs home overnight.
Firefighters were called to a home on Brush Oak Drive sometime before 3 a.m. Sunday after neighbors reported smelling smoke.
"We were dispatched to a possible explosion," said Lt. Don Watkins with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. "There were reports of smoke in the neighborhood. The first arriving company did find heavy fire in the basement."
Firefighters got the fire knocked down quickly, Watkins said, and had just finished searching the home for occupants when they noticed smoke picking back up.
