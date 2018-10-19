In this age of heightened partisanship, two candidates in the three-way Colorado House District 18 race have something in common — both have been accused of violating state campaign finance laws.
Kirk Garner, a Colorado Springs attorney, filed a complaint Thursday with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office claiming that Democrat Marc Snyder has failed to be fully transparent with his campaign’s finances, illegally accepted contributions from businesses and illegally accepted contributions exceeding the $400 limit set by the state.
Garner said he believes there needs to be more transparency in the election, but declined to comment further on why he filed the complaint. He said he is not involved with any other political campaigns.
El Paso County voting records show that Garner is a registered Green Party, and has previously been unaffiliated and a Democrat.
Snyder, the former mayor of Manitou Springs, said any potential violations are clerical or procedural errors.
“There was perhaps an oversight or misunderstanding of the requirements as opposed to the intent to do anything in violation of campaign finance,” Snyder said. “There are absolutely no substantive violations here. Certainly nothing that indicates a desire to not comply fully and transparently.”
Snyder also questioned Garner’s motivations for filing the complaint so near the Nov. 6 election.
Garner’s complaint asks that Snyder’s campaign be fined for the alleged violations.
On multiple occasions, Snyder’s expenditures, filed with the Secretary of State’s Office, fail to identify certain purchases as “electioneering communications, the complaint says.
Other reported contributions from limited liability companies failed to include the owner of the company, the complaint says.
In another instance, Chris Cummings from El Paso, Texas, donated more than the state’s $400 contribution limit, the complaint says.
But Cummings is actually two people, Snyder said. His father in law, Chris Cummings Sr., donated $400 to his campaign in January and his brother in law, Chris Cummings Jr., donated $200 last December and another $100 in August. Neither exceeded the $400 limit, he said.
Snyder’s campaign finance reports corroborate his account. The donations in question list different addresses and the appropriate suffixes for each Chris Cummings.
In all, Garner claims Snyder’s campaign committed at least 12 campaign finance violations.
“I hereby request that his campaign be immediately fined to the full amount of $50 per day for each campaign finance violation,” he wrote.
As of Thursday, that requested fine amounted to $26,550.
The Secretary of State’s Office has 10 days to review the claims, dismiss the complaint, allow Snyder to fix any potential violations or pass the investigation to an administrative law judge for further review, said Lynn Bartels, spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s Office.
If Snyder is found to have violated campaign finance laws he could face a fine, Bartels acknowledged. However, those violations would neither disqualify him from running for office nor serving, if elected.
“Marc Snyder thought he could fool voters, but he got caught,” said Andrew Short a consultant for Snyder’s unaffiliated opponent, Maile Foster. “He broke his promises not to take corporate PAC money and is operating his campaign finances with no transparency or respect for the law. For someone who touts his services as a career politician, he should know better.”
Foster, too, has been accused of running afoul of the state’s campaign finance laws.
Foster is backed by a group of nonprofits named in a complaint last month by a Denver election law attorney, alleging campaign finance violations.
That complaint claims that Unite Colorado, Unite America and the Unite America Election Fund haven’t followed disclosure requirements and contribution limits while advocating for each of the candidates they’ve endorsed.
Nick Troiano, executive director of Unite Colorado and Unite America, has said he’s confident the complaint will be dismissed.
Bartels said Friday the claims remain under investigation.
At the start of the month, Snyder had raised more than $95,000 to Foster’s $37,000, campaign finance filings show. Their Republican opponent, Mary Elizabeth Fabian, has raised about $15,000. She was chosen as the GOP candidate by El Paso County Republican Party officials after the original nominee dropped out, citing health problems.
