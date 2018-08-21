A large house fire in northwest Colorado Springs displaced two people Tuesday evening, spewing smoke and flames visible from afar.
A husband and wife escaped unharmed from the house at 7965 Heartland Way after the blaze erupted about 6:15 p.m., said Fire Lt. Kevin Ducy.
The woman told firefighters she heard "a loud clap like thunder," leading her to speculate that lightning started the fire, Ducy said.
"Our investigators have not confirmed one way or the other," he said. But the blaze appears to have started in the roof.
Shortly after firefighters arrived, they cut open the roof to let out smoke and heat, then realized the roof soon could collapse. They were ordered out of the structure, and before long the roof collapsed in multiple places.
Steep terrain around the home also made fighting the fire difficult, Ducy said.
"Luckily, early on we got information that the occupants were all out of the residence, which changes everything completely, because that is our first priority," he said. "We'll risk a lot to save a lot, which is lives. We won't risk our people's lives for a house that can be replaced."
The El Paso County assessor's estimated 2018 market value for the home, which typically is well below the sales price, is $542,006.