Less than a month before Patrick Frazee's trial, CBS News' "48 Hours" will air a segment Saturday night called "The Murder of Kelsey Berreth."
Correspondent Nikki Battiste takes "viewers inside the investigation to find out what happened to Berreth and piece together the twisted love triangle that prosecutors say led to the death of the 29-year-old mother," a news release says.
Berreth, 29, who shared a toddler daughter with Frazee, disappeared on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Authorities believe Berreth was killed by Frazee in her Woodland Park condominium as their child lay in a different room.
Authorities say Frazee, 33, later burned Berreth’s body on his Florissant ranch and disposed of some of her remains in a trash receptacle, leading to a fruitless weekslong search of a Fountain landfill.
Frazee's trial is set to begin Oct. 28.
Damaging testimony is expected from Frazee's former girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, who says that he admitted blindfolding Berreth with a sweater and beating her to death with a baseball bat.
Kenney has pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and acknowledged that she cleaned blood from the murder scene and participated in a cover-up in which she drove with Berreth’s phone to Idaho to make it look like Berreth had left Colorado — saying it was all Frazee’s idea.
"It’s a story that gripped the country when word surfaced that the engaged mother of a young daughter vanished," says the release from CBS News. "It’s a case that exposed a secret relationship, problems at home simmering beneath the surface, and wild stories that would lead to a huge break in the case. Berreth’s body has never been found.
"At the heart of the investigation is (Kenney), who told investigators Frazee asked her to kill his fiancé with three different plots — though she couldn’t go through with it. One of those attempts, (Kenney) told investigators, was a scheme to get Berreth to drink a poisoned caramel macchiato from Starbucks. Prosecutors maintain Frazee ultimately murdered Berreth himself. According to (Kenney), Frazee told her he killed Berreth with a baseball bat."
To watch a sneak peek of the segment, visit cbs.com/shows/48_hours/video/yCugcj_ZxyBcTzwzlKbkSGQyizmq9O6p/sneak-peek-the-murder-of-kelsey-berreth.