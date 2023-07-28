A man was arrested overnight Thursday following a domestic violence dispute in Colorado Springs, according to police.

At around 6:40 p.m., police received reports of a domestic violence strangulation in the 3600 block of Suncrest Court, according to an online blotter entry.

Officers on the scene located one male suspect, four children and the female victim who told law enforcement that she had been strangled.

According to officials, officers were able to safely remove the woman and three of the children from the home, while the male suspect and one of the children refused to leave.

Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of 43-year-old Jesus Velasquez, and CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit was called to assist on the scene, officials said.

More than five hours later, at around 1:40 a.m. Friday, a law enforcement negotiator convinced Velasquez to peacefully surrender along with the fourth child. Velasquez was taken into custody.

Velasquez is facing charges of domestic violence related second-degree assault, among others, police said.