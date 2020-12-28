An hours-long police standoff following a reported stabbing ended around 7 p.m. Monday in southeast Colorado Springs.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported the incident began just before 4 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mallard Drive, just north of East Fountain Boulevard and west of Chelton Road.
At least one person was taken into custody and has not been identified, according to KKTV. It was unclear whether a stabbing actually occurred.
As of 8:15 p.m. the scene was considered “secure,” KKTV reported. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.