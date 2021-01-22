Health care providers in El Paso County started offering hotlines for seniors to register for vaccinations this week, as the state released a mini surge of vaccination doses.
Seniors who get health care through a vaccine provider, such as UCHealth and Centura, don't need to register for vaccines, they are already in a queue. But those who do not have a primary care provider or get care through a small primary care provider that is not distributing the vaccine need to register. Seniors are welcome to register with more than one provider, said Kristi Durbin, immunization program provider with El Paso County Public Health.
Prior to the hotlines going live some seniors struggled to register online, a county official said last week.
So far, about 33,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed in the county and 6,821 people have received the two doses needed for immunity, El Paso County Public Health data shows. About 9,700 seniors 70 and older have received at least one dose in the county, El Paso County spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said.
The state was expected to see a small surge in vaccinations this week because Gov. Jared Polis released an additional 40,000 doses bringing the total expected to be distributed this week up to 120,0000. Next week, the state's weekly distribution is expected to go back down to 83,000 vaccine doses, he said, Friday.
Some health care providers in El Paso County participated in the mini state surge in vaccination distribution, Hewitt said. But it was not yet showing up in the county's data as of Friday. The county's dashboard showed on average fewer vaccines had been given per day in the county this week through Thursday compared to last week. On Thursday, 1,254 vaccines were given in the county, the dashboard said.
However, Polis said he expected some of the additional doses would take through early next week to reach patients.
UCHealth, a surge participant, gave out more than 1,800 vaccinations to people age 70 and older at its clinics in the Pikes Peak region Thursday and Friday, spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. Statewide, UCHealth has more than 200,000 seniors 70 and older in its registry for a vaccine, and people are selected randomly to receive a vaccine, she said. UCHealth will have 13,000 additional appointments set up over the coming days. To date, 29,000 eligible seniors within the UCHealth system statewide have received a first dose of vaccine, she said.
UCHealth hired a team of 38 people to staff its hotline to accept additional registrations. She noted that registering with the hotline will not move patients farther up in line.
One of the highest priority groups for vaccinations, health care workers are still getting vaccinated in El Paso County, Hewitt said. Health care workers started getting vaccinated in the county on Dec. 14, over a month ago.
Health care workers are a high priority to help protect hospital capacity, she said.
"Health care workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic since the beginning of 2020, and many of them are in a high-risk category because of their frequent and prolonged exposure to COVD-19 patients," she said.
Most nursing homes and assisted living facility residents in the county, another high priority group, have received their first doses, she said.
She could not say when the county would finish vaccinating the highest priority residents, those in group 1A, which includes health care workers at highest risk for exposure and long-term health care facility residents and staff, she said. The county expects it will take all winter to vaccinate residents in vaccination phases 1A and 1B. Phase 1B includes residents 70 and older, or about 65,000 El Paso County residents, the county said previously.
President Joe Biden's new administration announced this week it will accelerate vaccine distribution and open up community vaccination centers through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. County public health staff have not heard how federal policies might effect them yet, but they would welcome more vaccine doses, Hewitt said.
"At this point in time, our greatest barrier remains the limited supply of vaccine. If the federal plans are able to increase the allocations given to states and, in turn, counties, we would certainly welcome this additional resource," she said.
To register for a vaccination:
Call UCHealth at 720-462-2255 or visit uchealth.org/covidvaccine.
Call Centura at 866-414-1562 or visit Centura.org/vaccine.
Call Matthews-Vu Medical Group at 719) 474-7380.
Call Peak Vista Health Centers at (719) 344-6500.