More than two dozen people fled at Colorado Springs hotel in the middle of the night after a fire sparked on an upper floor.
Firefighters saw flames shooting from the fourth story as they pulled up to the Super 8 off I-25 and Garden of the Gods early Tuesday.
“They immediately called a second alarm because these typically have a lot of people inside at that time of night,” said Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Smoke had quickly filled the building, forcing the roughly 30 guests including children and infants to evacuate their rooms. A few dogs also made the overnight escape.