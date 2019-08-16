Wilson Ranch Pool Feature
Ellie Honken, 7, floats on her back for a swimming test at the Wilson Ranch Pool this week. Laughter, smells of sunscreen and splashes that spilled out of the pool made for a lively atmosphere as families and children cooled off on the warm summer day. Temperatures are expected to stay in the high 80s to low 90s throughout the weekend. Wilson Ranch Pool is one of a number of public swimming places to spend the day as the warm weather continues.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette
Friday is expected to have isolated thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today with light winds and temperatures reaching 90 degrees.

Moving into the weekend temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s and mostly dry, news affiliate KKTV said.

Saturday has a predicted high of 89 with 10 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. and mild wind.

Sunday will be clear with a high of 92 degrees.

Hot and clear weather continues until Wednesday with a high of 94 degrees Monday and 91 degrees Tuesday.

"Meaningful rain chances hold off until the middle of next week," KKTV said. "We will be HOT and dry too, with temperatures in the 90s and 100s! Better rain chances arrive Wednesday."

Jessica is a 2019 intern at The Gazette. She is a Colorado native who is currently a student at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

