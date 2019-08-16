Friday is expected to have isolated thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today with light winds and temperatures reaching 90 degrees.
Moving into the weekend temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s and mostly dry, news affiliate KKTV said.
Saturday has a predicted high of 89 with 10 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. and mild wind.
Sunday will be clear with a high of 92 degrees.
Hot and clear weather continues until Wednesday with a high of 94 degrees Monday and 91 degrees Tuesday.
"Meaningful rain chances hold off until the middle of next week," KKTV said. "We will be HOT and dry too, with temperatures in the 90s and 100s! Better rain chances arrive Wednesday."