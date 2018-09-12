Editor's note: A previous version of this story said structures at Poudre Park were threatened. The Arapahoe Roosevelt National forests & Pawnee National Grasslands revised this to say structures in the Smith Bridge Road area are threatened.
Update 4:03 p.m. (via Associated Press)
Some people have been asked to voluntarily evacuate because of a new wildfire burning in northern Colorado.
The U.S. Forest Service says the Seaman Fire about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northwest of Fort Collins was discovered Tuesday afternoon and wind caused the fire to spread. A flight on Wednesday put the fire at 139 acres (56 hectares).
Voluntary evacuations have been issued for 11 structures about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) away from the fire. The small community of Poudre (POO'-dur) Park along the Poudre (POO'-dur) River is 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) away from the fire.
Firefighters are working to control a growing wildfire sparked by lightning Tuesday just outside of Fort Collins.
The Seaman fire was burning 139 acres Wednesday near Seaman Reservoir in Larimer County, says a tweet by the Arapahoe Roosevelt National Forests & Pawnee National Grassland.
The blaze is in the burn scar of the Hewlett fire, which scorched nearly 8,000 acres in 2012.
Structures in the Smith Bridge Road area are about a half-mile north of the blaze, prompting a voluntary evacuation of the area.
A red flag warning for the area took effect at 10 a.m.
Tuesday night winds accelerated the fire's growth, the Forest Service said.
Despite the new fire, the Rocky Mountain Area is in preparedness Level 2 out of 5. Larimer Country was dropped to preparedness Level 3 on Monday.
Level 5 is the most dire, meaning national resources are fully committed, and the potential is high for significant wildland fires to emerge across multiple regions. The rating is based on fuel and weather conditions, fire activity and resource availability.