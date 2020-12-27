To keep the residents at Springs Ranch Memory Care Community safe from the COVID-19 virus, loved ones can need to visit them from the other side of the glass. At the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandamenium, Jerriann Hance would take all the precautions and come have dinner with her husband, Danny Hance, eveynight. But after guidelines forced families from entering, the center started having family visit times in their sunroom with a window for protection between them. Monday, April 27, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)