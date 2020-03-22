New coronavirus numbers released Sunday by Colorado health officials showed no slowdown in the spread of the disease, with 116 new cases pushing the statewide total to 591 in 29 counties.
The cases include 58 people hospitalized and five outbreaks at residential and health care facilities outside of hospitals, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported. The number of deaths across Colorado remained at six, with 5,436 people tested for the virus.
More details are expected to be released during a briefing from Gov. Jared Polis expected to start soon.
In other developments Sunday:
• An El Paso County deputy sheriff tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy has been isolated for nearly a week and is improving at home. All employees who had contact with the deputy have been notified and are taking appropriate precautions, the office said.
The Sheriff's Office lobby at 27 E. Vermijo Ave. remains closed and the lobby at the El Paso County jail remains open only for bonding and use of the online kiosk. The office said video visitation is closed, but friends and family of prisoners can have online visits at visitation.epcsheriffsoffice.com/StartPage/index.php.
• Fort Carson said its has a second case of COVID-19 case: A civilian who works at Evans Army Community Hospital who is now in isolation at home. The post said the female health care worker is in her 60s and had limited contact with patients and staff, who have been notified and are being monitored by Fort Carson Public Health.
The civilian worker will remain in isolation in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Fort Carson Public Health guidelines. Fort Carson also said she is in good spirits and does not require hospitalization at this time.
• Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser called on the state court system to put evictions statewide on hold during Colorado's COVID-19 state of emergency
“In this emergency, evicting any Coloradan from their home would exacerbate the public health and economic crisis we are fighting together, Wesier said in a statement. “So far, courts in Denver, Mesa County, Weld County and Boulder County, among others, have taken this important step.
"I urge all Colorado courts to join in recognizing the urgent need to pause all eviction orders during this emergency. Nobody should be without their home as we all grapple with this crisis.”
