Three people were injured at a South Nevada Avenue bus stop early Tuesday when a pickup driver veered off the road, hit a bench and knocked over a light pole, Colorado Springs police said.
The driver, Atlas Maeli, 18, wasn't injured, but the people at the bus stop near East Las Vegas Avenue were taken to a hospital with injuries ranging from minor to severe, police said.
Maeli was cited for careless driving resulting in injury. He was traveling north and went off the right side of the road, police said.
Maeli might have been driving as much as 15 mph over the 35-mph speed limit on South Nevada Avenue, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
He also told police he was checking the GPS on his phone when he thought he saw a car coming up on his left, swerved to his right and plowed into the people on the bench, KKTV reported.