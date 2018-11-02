While the kids were out trick-or-treating, snow piled on the mountains to the delight of seasoned skiers waiting for their stash.
By Friday afternoon, Loveland Ski Area had packed on 12 inches in the past 72 hours, while Arapahoe Basin, which also has opened runs, tallied 7 inches during that time. It was enough for A-Basin to open a second run, Ramrod, with hopes high that skiers and riders will soon be on the Lenawee Mountain lift. Loveland aims to open a third run, Richard’s, as soon as possible, with the wintry forecast this weekend ideal for snowmaking.
Meanwhile, snow dances have been successful to the southwest after a harsh dry spell over the region. Halloween left 16 inches of powder in 24 hours at Wolf Creek Ski Area, which kicked off North America’s season Oct. 13. The family-owned area reported 56 inches of total snowfall for October, allowing a variety of slopes to open. A year ago, the first lift didn’t start turning until Thanksgiving.
Ski Patrol did a little quality control on Loafer in The Beavers yesterday, and we're all jealous! This terrain isn't opening anytime soon, but the fresh snow is looking great! Fingers crossed for more natural snow coming our way.
Wolf Creek will run six lifts this weekend. Expert terrain, including Alberta Peak and the Boundary, Montezuma and Step bowls will all be open, along with several groomed trails. The area expects to operate seven days a week starting next Friday.
Snowpack is above average in most parts of Colorado, reports OpenSnow.com. The sport’s trusted weather source predicts the state’s northern mountains will see between 3 to 7 inches of snow from a storm expected to roll through late Friday through midday Saturday. A stronger surge Sunday through Monday could leave anywhere from 5 to 10 inches or more across all mountains, says the website’s chief meteorologist, Joel Gratz.
“Snow is coming, but not a lot of inbounds terrain to enjoy just yet,” he says.
But Gratz considers this weekend’s storms “important” for how they’ll contribute to fun conditions for the season to come. The predicted clouds and precipitation should keep the skiing surface cold and soft, he explains, adding base before bigger storms expand terrain. Alternatively, prolonged sunshine now would make the surface harder and crunchier later, he says.
Breckenridge and Keystone resorts will celebrate opening days Nov. 9. Winter Park will host skiers and riders Nov. 14, followed by Copper Mountain and Vail on Nov. 16.