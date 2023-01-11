The victim in a deadly shooting near Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs on Sunday has been identified as 31-year-old Darrian Adame, of Colorado Springs, police said.

Police responded just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a shots fired call in the 300 block of East Brookside Street. They found Adame deceased on scene with apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment, according to police.

Adame's death is the city's first homicide investigation of the year. Police did not indicate that a suspect has been arrested.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Colorado Springs finished 2022 with an all-time high 54 homicide investigations.