Colorado Springs police on Wednesday arrested a 16-year-old boy already being held on unrelated charges on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in March.
Another 16-year-old boy was arrested in late March in the killing of Alexis Torres Sosa, 28, of Colorado Springs. Neither of the boys' names has been released because they are minors.
On March 23 around 2 p.m., police received a report of a shooting victim who had been driven in a private vehicle to an urgent care clinic.
The shooting victim was immediately transported to a hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.
The investigation determined that the shooting had happened in a parking lot in the 2100 Block of Jet Wing Drive.
On March 26th, detectives were notified by hospital staff that the victim had died. He was later identified as Torres Sosa.
Torres Sosa’s death was the 16th homicide investigation in the city this year.
Anyone with information can call police at (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.