Riley Whitelaw, the teen killed at a Colorado Springs Walgreens in June, died of "multiple sharp force injuries," according to an autopsy report released Tuesday by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's findings represented the first official determination of the cause of death and weapon used. The report found 42 wounds from a single-edged knife.

Whitelaw, 17 and a student at Air Academy High School, was an employee at the Walgreens located near the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Vindicator Drive in the northwest part of the city.

Joshua Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested a day after Whitelaw's death by Colorado State Patrol while walking along Interstate 25 outside Trinidad and is currently held at the El Paso County jail without bond while facing first-degree murder charges.

On June 11, at around 5:30 p.m., one of Whitelaw's managers noticed she had not returned from her break and went to look for her. When the manager reviewed surveillance footage, they found Johnson stacking bins in an attempt to obstruct the view of the camera, according to an arrest affidavit and earlier reporting by The Gazette.

The manager told police that someone also had taped paper over the windows into the breakroom and posted a "restroom closed" sign in the area to "keep people out," something the manager said was unusual during business hours.

At about 7 p.m., the store manager entered the breakroom and found Whitelaw's body with neck injuries and blood on the floor. Her employee badge and a radio earpiece were lying near her feet.

In addition to the stab wounds, the coroner's office identified blunt injuries to the head, torso and extremities.

According to the affidavit, Whitelaw had become increasingly uncomfortable with Johnson and his behavior. She had complained to her manager that Johnson was making "advances toward her," which had made her uncomfortable.

Whitelaw requested different hours so she could avoid working with Johnson. Her request for more hours meant she would have to work with Johnson, despite her shifted hours.

Johnson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 16.