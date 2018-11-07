A homicide victim whose body was found early Friday in the Ivywild area has been identified as 34-year-old Luis Molina by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
His body was found in a creek bed near 115 Metzler Place around 8:30 a.m. Police, who have not said how he died, are investigating his death as a homicide.
Molina was a resident of Colorado Springs and was also known by the name "Lucky."
His killing is the city's 29th homicide this year, two more than the city had at this time last year.
Anyone with information is asked to call 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.