A suspect has been arrested in Tuesday’s shooting death of a man outside the Pine Creek Village Apartments in southeast Colorado Springs.
Jeremy Dewayne Jones, 41, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Colorado Springs resident Raymond Daniel McCall, police said.
McCall was found shot outside the complex, 720 Chapman Drive, about 10 p.m. Tuesday. No other details have been released.
McCall is the city’s 25th homicide this year. At this time last year, there were 21 homicides.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.
To remain anonymous, call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719 -634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
