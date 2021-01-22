Colorado Springs Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the death of a man who was found in eastern Colorado Springs, police said.
Police were called to the 4700 block of Jet Wing Circle, a neighborhood just west of Colorado Springs Airport, around 4:30 a.m. Friday for reports of gunshots, police said.
When officers arrived they found a man dead with a gunshot wound, police tweeted.
The man's identity and information about suspects have not yet been released by police but officers said there is not believed to be any danger to the public.
