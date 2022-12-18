A homicide suspect is in custody after reportedly trying to break into a Colorado Springs police station and turning himself in.
Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department reported a man tried to break into the Falcon Division building on Goddard Street. Police say the man was taken into custody and was reportedly trying to turn himself in for murder.
Police investigated this claim, responding to the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard, and found one person dead inside an apartment.
The names of the suspect and victim have not yet been released Sunday morning.