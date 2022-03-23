The shooting death of an adult in a neighborhood just northeast of downtown Colorado Springs this week is being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Police did not list the victim's gender.

A shooting was reported just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of East Columbia Street near the intersection with Hancock Avenue, according to police; that is just south of Patty Jewett Golf Course. When officers arrived, they found an adult had died.

The department's violent crimes unit is leading the investigation.

Police added that the El Paso County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

"More information will be released as appropriate," police said.