Authorities are investigating a woman's death as a homicide, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday, two days after her body was found on the side of a road south of Colorado Springs.
Deputies found Alison Cantrell, 33, dead about 1:35 p.m. March 15 near the intersection of Old Pueblo Road and Midway Ranch Road after a person called dispatch to report a body found, the Sheriff's Office said.
Additional details regarding her death were not immediately available.
The cause and manner of her death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
If ruled a homicide, her death will mark the sixth homicide in the county this year.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding Cantrell's death to call their tip line at (719) 520-6666.