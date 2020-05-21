Police lights slate

Colorado Springs police were investigating a possible grave site at Palmer Park, the department tweeted Thursday evening. 

The remains were found about 7 p.m., police said. It's still unknown if they are animal or human.

This is a breaking news story and will be updates as information becomes available. 

