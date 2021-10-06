Three houses and at least one vehicle were hit by gunfire just south of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Colorado Springs police officers are currently investigating the area, searching for bullet casings near both Magnolia Street and Stanton Street, officials said. Police began receiving calls about shots being fired in the area around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The gun was fired from a vehicle but police are not releasing any suspect or vehicle information at this time.