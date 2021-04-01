Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements

Police Car with Lights. Law Enforcement themes.

 P_Wei

An intruder robbed homeowners in southeastern Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police responded to a home invasion call in the 4300 block of Charleston Drive around 2:39 a.m. where an intruder broke into a house and stole money from the residents while threatening them with gun, officers said.

The intruder escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and no injuries were reported, police said.

While police identified the intruder, the intruder was not arrested yet, officers said.

