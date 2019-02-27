A homeowner's son was arrested late Tuesday after injuring a woman who was trespassing on their property.
The son, a juvenile male, allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times in the back after he confronted her when a fight broke out, police say. Police found the injured woman in the 700 block of South Union Boulevard about 11:45 p.m.
The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds and is suspected of trespassing.
The young man is facing charges of assault, police say. Police declined to say how old he is and the investigation is ongoing.