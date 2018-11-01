A 40-year-old homeless woman has been identified as the pedestrian killed Sunday in southeast Colorado Springs.
Essence Grant, 40, was crossing the street in a crosswalk at South Academy and Astrozon boulevards about 11:45 p.m. Sunday when a Pontiac Grand Am driving south hit her.
Witnesses told police she was walking against the signal.
The driver, Elizabeth Bennett, 29, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide associated with driving under the influence of a suspected drug, police said.
Beau Russell, 39, was killed by a car while crossing the same intersection Oct. 23.
Earlier, police asked anyone with information on Grant's relatives to come forward. Her sister later saw the photo and contacted officers, police tweeted.