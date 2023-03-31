A homeless camp cleanup along the Greenway Trail and Fountain Creek resulted in 33 citations Thursday, according to Colorado Springs police.

The police department's Homeless Outreach Team along with other officers made the sweep near Cimarron Street south to the MLK Bypass along Interstate 25 targeting trespassers and campers residing in the area.

According to officials, authorities cited four individuals for camping near a waterway, three for possession of narcotics and one person for obstruction and interference with law enforcement.

Officers said they transported 14 individuals to the Criminal Justice Center, serving four felony warrants and 40 additional misdemeanor warrants.

According to police, a total of 33 citations were issued and 18 verbal warnings were given to first-time offenders at the camp.

Officials said this cleanup precedes the sweep of 50 more camps scheduled for cleanup in the same area, beginning Monday. A camp can be considered a single tent, or a grouping of tents in an area, according to police.

The Homeless Outreach Team has recorded more than 500 homeless encampments on public land in the past decade, adjacent to recreational parks and creek beds throughout the city, according to previous Gazette reporting.