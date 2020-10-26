A cold front that dumped several inches of snow in the Pike Peak region Sunday into Monday is expected to pludge temperatures into a record-breaking cold overnight, the National Weather service in Pueblo predicts.
Colorado Springs broke the record low temperture for Oct. 26 by 10 degrees. The pervious record was set in 1913 at 16 degrees. Monday's low was measured at 6 degrees, and the brutal cold is forecast to continue.
For most, the winter-like weather means a hindrance on the roads and running the thermostat higher, but single digit-temperatures can be more than just an inconvenience for those who are homeless.
"One of the reasons we opened a warming shelter is that when the temperatures fall, people are susceptible to frost-bite and other dangers," said Rochelle Schlortt, spokeswoman for Catholic Charities of Central Colorado. "Here they can get warm and dry and have respite from the cold."
The organization's warming shelter at the Hanifen Center opened for several hours early Monday morning before serving its usual mid-day meal at the Marian House Kitchen.
The city's two largest homeless shelters saw an influx of people wanting to escape the snow and cold.
Springs Rescue Mission had a 35% increase in people seeking a warm place to lay their heads on Sunday, compared to Friday and Saturday nights, said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams.
The emergency overnight shelter accommodated 374 men and women on Sunday, he said, with another 91 adults living in permanent supportive and transitional housing apartment units on the campus. Hours of the organization's day center also were extended on Monday, Williams said.
The Salvation Army's 232-bed shelter was at capacity for single men and women but still had room for families Monday night, said Capt. Doug Hanson, who oversees El Paso County operations.
"We definitely see more homeless on the coldest nights, those who say, "I prefer the streets, but I don't want to die,'" Hanson said.
However, he said, "There usually are still more people living in cars, tents and on the streets than in shelters."
"A large percentage prefer never to be in a shelter," he said. "It's the perceived freedom and the rules."
The Salvation Army opened an hour earlier on Sunday, at 3:30 p.m., to get people in out of the snow, and opened a day center in its large chapel and general purpose area, where guests could drink coffee, eat pastries and watch television while staying out of the elements.
About half of clients take advantage of that service, Hanson said.
All homeless service providers refer anyone with a fever or respiratory symptoms indicating possible COVID-19 infection are referred to Colorado’s Springs homeless isolation shelter, which opened April 5 at the City Auditorium.
“We refer people to the isolation shelter often,” Williams said, adding that the center is averaging about 12 people per night. The people have not necessarily tested positive for COVID-19 but have shown symptoms.
“Out of extreme caution, we, and other service providers, refer individuals to the isolation shelter to attempt to minimize risk,” Williams said.
To reduce the risk of COVID-19, shelters hand out masks, provide sanitization stations and frequently clean facilities.
For overnight guests, Springs Rescue Mission also does temperature checks and promotes social distancing by having people sleep head-to-toe, instead of side-by-side.
While temperatures are expected to hit the 60s by the weekend, Tuesday could reach a low of 2 degrees in the early morning, which would shatter the 1997 record of 16 degrees.
The frigid weather is unusual this early in the season, Kyle Mozley, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service said.
"A storm came down from Canada and brought a lot of cold air with it," Mozley said.