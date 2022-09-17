Fluctuating economic conditions have led to changes for several Colorado Springs organizations that aid the homeless.
Homeless respite care reboots
The July closure of Family Promise’s shelter for homeless families has led to a reboot of the city’s main respite care service for homeless people exiting hospitals and needing a place to convalesce.
Ascending to Health Respite Care suspended operations in July 2021 due to financial struggles and reopened in January 2022, caring for patients in different locations, said Venita Pine, director of operations.
As of two weeks ago, the organization is leasing a converted motel at 1647 S. Nevada Ave., and offering beds for 30 clients in its acute post-hospital stay program.
Along with medical care, patients receive transportation, case management, nutrition guidance, assistance with benefits enrollment, connections to doctors and opportunities for long-term supportive housing.
“Hospitals are not designed to keep patients until they are 100% recovered,” Pine said. “They’re designed to stabilize and send folks home to their own care, usually with a family member.
Homeless shelters only provide overnight accommodations and don’t allow clients to stay in their beds during the day.
“Respite picks up folks who don’t have a care network so they can continue to recuperate in a safe environment,” Pine said.
Patients can be self-referred or come to the program after being recommended by hospitals, shelters or other organizations.
Most Ascending to Health clients receive Medicare benefits, according to Pine said, and Medicaid doesn’t specifically cover respite services.
But two sources of funding are buoying Ascending to Health’s reopening. One is a demonstration project to help identify a billing structure for respite care. Also, a $50,000 Kaiser Permanente grant is paying for technology upgrades, technical assistance and community networking.
The organization also hopes to revive contracts with hospitals for non-Medicaid patients, Pine said.
“The homeless are frequently sent back to their previous living situation — whatever that is,” she said. “If it was your car, and you just came out of a cardiac episode in the hospital, and it’s really hot or really cold out, you need something in between that.”
If homelessness was simple, society would have remedied it by now, Pine said.
“No one entity has the answers,” she said. “It’s a community problem, and it’s going to have to have community solutions.”
Downtown social enterprise closes
A social-enterprise coffee shop that opened in 2020, six months after the COVID-19 pandemic started, closed recently.
Samaritan Coffee at 225, a project of Springs Rescue Mission and First Presbyterian Church, trained and employed homeless people in culinary arts.
Proceeds from sales of coffee beverages made from a “Samaritan’s Blend” created by a local micro roastery, and breakfast and lunch items benefited Springs Rescue Mission’s homeless shelter, addiction recovery programs, daily meals and job assistance.
The café was mostly staffed by men in the rescue mission’s residential addiction recovery program.
“It was a great idea and seemed like a great opportunity but a tough time to open,” said Travis Williams, chief development officer for Springs Rescue Mission.
Several factors contributed to its demise, he said.
Coffee shop personnel were reabsorbed into the organization's Mission Catering program that helps clients become employable, Williams said. Between 120 and 140 homeless people participate in the jobs programs, he said.
First Presbyterian Church owns the building that housed the cafe, at 225 N. Weber St.
“At this time, plans have not been discussed on the future of Good Samaritan Café 225,” said church spokesman Cameron Dailey.
Plans for Dorchester Park still in planning stage
Concrete barricades the city erected in August to block off the east-facing parking lot at Dorchester Park are accomplishing the intended goal of addressing a “revolving-door drug issue,” said Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman Robert Tornabene.
Visible drug deals between motorists exiting Interstate 25 and pulling into Dorchester’s lot were occurring in a drive-up, open-air-market environment, he said.
Police said in early August that officers had witnessed several “hand-to-hand narcotics transactions taking place in the east parking lot.”
Located near the city’s largest homeless shelter and a creek bed where many homeless illegally camp, Dorchester Park is known as being a central hang out for homeless people.
But concerns about safety led Colorado Springs Police and the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to limit access to the area.
“Right now, it’s eliminated the problem,” Tornabene said of closing the parking lot. “Whether it’s shipped it somewhere else, we haven’t seen it.”
The barricades will remain in place, he said: “We don’t anticipate bringing them down for a while.”
The city has blocked use of some of the park's other features, including fencing off two picnic pavilions and closing restrooms, which park users have objected to.
Blocking the main parking lot happened after a three-month police investigation that began in May into drug distribution and violence in the park. Police said in August they had arrested 31 people on misdemeanor and felony charges from warrants. They also issued nine misdemeanor citations and wrote eight search warrants.
Police are continuing to monitor the park, Tornabene said.
The police department’s Homeless Outreach Team regularly checks the park, said Steve Posey, community development division manager. And the Neighborhood Services division performs periodic cleanups.
Staff from several city departments have been discussing what to do with Dorchester Park for years.
The goal would be to “return it to a vibrant and welcoming space,” said Britt Haley, acting director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
“We’ve had operational difficulty at Dorchester Park due to the fact it’s become an area where our staff isn’t able to provide the park experience that we want to provide for the community,” she said.
Preliminary internal talks about redevelopment raised the possibility of building a family homeless shelter on the property, Posey said. But it was just a concept, and several nonprofit organizations now are planning to build family shelters.
“We were talking about are there some ways to redevelop Dorchester that would address what I think we all recognize has become some degraded conditions there and what are some solutions,” Posey said.
The parcels of land that form the park at 1130 S. Nevada Ave. were donated to the city by different families, Haley said.
But there are no existing deed restrictions on the space other than it be a public park for community use, she said.
Dorchester is one of five signature projects identified in the COS Creek Plan, a proposal of watershed improvements. Revitalization would turn Dorchester into a central neighborhood gathering place and gateway to downtown Colorado Springs from the south.
Dorchester also is part of the 10-mile Legacy Loop around the city and the Tejon wetlands, where South Tejon Street crosses Monument Creek.
The park is slated for upgrades related to flood control, storm water management and Environmental Protection Agency enhancements.
However, “Nothing imminent in terms of any of those plans,” Haley said. “We’re still operating it as a park space.”